3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,000

A Classic turn-of-the-century Victorian located in the heart of Helena's coveted mansion district. Steps from walking/hiking trails and neighborhood school Hawthorne. Walk to dinner, theatre, work, or school in minutes. This classic home features a double garage with bonus loft above that could become a studio or fun place to hang out if you don't use it for storage. Inside this delightfully sunny home you'll find original features that have been lovingly improved including refinished hardwood flooring, restored radiators on the main level, original cabinets and built-ins. Roomy kitchen has been updated with granite counters and new stainless-steel appliances. Original doors open to the dining area and living room which features a fireplace with accompanying bookshelf nooks on either side.