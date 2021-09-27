3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,000

The best of both worlds, country living with the convenience of town. You'll love this freshly painted, 4.5-acre horse property that is just minutes from Helena. Keep your horses, raise 4-H animals, grow your garden and more. Fenced approx. 3-acre pasture with round-pen, loafing shed and heated waterer. Three bedroom, 2-bath house features tons of natural light, great valley views, large mudroom and oversized attached garage with workshop area. The garden area includes grape vines, asparagus, raspberries and blueberries. Pipe for underground sprinklers has been run. 3 horse power pump if you want to irrigate the pasture.