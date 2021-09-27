The best of both worlds, country living with the convenience of town. You'll love this freshly painted, 4.5-acre horse property that is just minutes from Helena. Keep your horses, raise 4-H animals, grow your garden and more. Fenced approx. 3-acre pasture with round-pen, loafing shed and heated waterer. Three bedroom, 2-bath house features tons of natural light, great valley views, large mudroom and oversized attached garage with workshop area. The garden area includes grape vines, asparagus, raspberries and blueberries. Pipe for underground sprinklers has been run. 3 horse power pump if you want to irrigate the pasture.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.
- Updated
What was once thought to be a future commodity is now a pariah for area farmers who gave it a shot.
The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena on Tuesday was a doctor from New Jersey.
Helena's inaugural Septemberfest Soap Box Derby was cut short after a spectator who was hit by one of the homemade vehicles was taken away in …
A 38-year-old Boulder woman who runs a Helena pawn shop has admitted to lying about gun sales and failing to keep proper records.
The lawsuit stakes its footing on the Montana Constitution's right-to-know provision.
Lewis and Clark County reached the grim milestone of 100 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to Lewis and Clark Public Health.
I have been a golfer at the Bill Roberts Municipal Course for 20 years. The present operation of the restaurant is not meeting the needs of th…
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.