3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,000

This is a beautifully finished craftsman style home with an open layout on the main floor. The dining room opens up to the living room, kitchen, plus a laundry room and large pantry. The home was built in the new Stone Meadows neighborhood in 2015 with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a fully finished, attached 2 car garage. All bedrooms are upstairs with spacious closets and the large master en suite has a lovely bathroom. Tall windows throughout the home offer great light and views, while the fireplace and central AC keep you comfortable all seasons. The home is complimented by a new back patio area and a front porch to enjoy the remaining days of the Montana summer. Call Breena Buettner at 406-202-8002 or your real estate professional.