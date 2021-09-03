 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $445,900

Brand new quality custom home built by Pipinich Construction. One level living with a 3 bed, 2 bath open floor plan with an oversized 3 car garage. Early enough to pick your finishes and make this yours. Call Cody Bahny at 406-461-2824 Or your real estate professional.

