3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $445,000

Don't miss this opportunity for a great family home! Home is centrally located and is walkable to Four Georgians School, Capital High School, Fairgrounds, and a great community park. Home has been well maintained and updated to reflect more modern features. For showings, call/text Maddi Petrosky at 406-439-7983 or your real estate professional.

