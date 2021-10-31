3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $445,000

Craftsman and Victorian come together perfectly in this updated home in Helena's historic South Central neighborhood. The charm of this well-maintained home features original wood trim, columns, stained/leaded glass windows, and original hardwood floors. Updates include kitchen, bathrooms, furnace, water heater, roof - all of the important items! Whether you want to enjoy some quiet time in the nook off of the living room or gather together with friends and family to share a meal in the dining room, this lovely home has something for everyone. The patio and pergola are perfect for enjoying a BBQ, a glass of wine or your morning coffee. Close to downtown so you can easily enjoy all that Helena has to offer. Call Sandra Kokoruda at 406-459-0107 or your real estate professional.