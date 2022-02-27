 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $445,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $445,000

Take a look at this Beautiful Ranch style home sitting on just over 1 Acre! Including 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with an additional bonus room, doubling as a Gym, or third car garage. This single level home has a very open floor plan giving a spacious feel, while still having easy access throughout! Located centrally in the Helena Valley outside of City limits. Do not miss out on the opportunity to own your own piece of Montana.

View More

0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News