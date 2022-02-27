3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $445,000

Take a look at this Beautiful Ranch style home sitting on just over 1 Acre! Including 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with an additional bonus room, doubling as a Gym, or third car garage. This single level home has a very open floor plan giving a spacious feel, while still having easy access throughout! Located centrally in the Helena Valley outside of City limits. Do not miss out on the opportunity to own your own piece of Montana.