Come check out this charming rancher! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, single level living, a huge granite island, and primary on suite. Located in Mountain View Meadows, you are sure to enjoy the amazing dog park, picnic area, playground, and basketball court all within a few blocks up the road. This community is very well maintained, and only has a $150.00/yr HOA fee. You don't want to miss out on this adorable home, please call Ashley Lucas at 406-880-1512 or Jessica Moore at 406-439-6931 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $444,900
