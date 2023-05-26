Looking for a condo out by the lake? This is it! This free-standing condo (no shared walls!) is right next door to Kim's Marina at Canyon Ferry Lake. Public access to the lake is literally within a 2 minute walk from this condo. Enjoy all the fishing and boating you could ask for! With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is plenty of space. The decks on multiple levels make for fun summertime entertaining. The 2 car tuck-under garage on the main level has plenty of space for cars and toys. An easy 20 minute drive will take you into vibrant downtown Helena. This is the perfect home base to enjoy all our outdoor pleasures and hobbies!
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $440,000
