 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $439,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $439,000

Welcome home to this immaculate bungelow that's almost brand new, in beautiful Mountain View Meadows. Enjoy the attention to detail everywhere in this 3bd-2.5 bath home that offers style and charm. A main floor master bedroom with an upscale kitchen and high-end bathrooms make this home extra special. The windows provide tons of natural light and the air conditioning will keep you cool! This house sits on a corner lot with a lovely yard, a perfect front porch, and great 2 car garage. Don't let the summer slip by without seeing this wonderful home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana Democrats try to forge a path

Montana Democrats try to forge a path

This fall’s election will provide some insight about where Montana’s Democrats are headed and if their renewed focus on “kitchen table" issues will resonate with voters.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News