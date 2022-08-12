3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $439,000

Welcome home to this immaculate bungelow that's almost brand new, in beautiful Mountain View Meadows. Enjoy the attention to detail everywhere in this 3bd-2.5 bath home that offers style and charm. A main floor master bedroom with an upscale kitchen and high-end bathrooms make this home extra special. The windows provide tons of natural light and the air conditioning will keep you cool! This house sits on a corner lot with a lovely yard, a perfect front porch, and great 2 car garage. Don't let the summer slip by without seeing this wonderful home!