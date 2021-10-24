Newly painted exterior and fence on this 3 bed/2 bath home that also include other very beautiful and tasteful updates. New refrigerator and dishwasher. Brand new gas cook top stove. All but one faucet has been updated in the home as well as new lighting fixtures. Nice master bathroom with jetted tub, tiled shower and walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings in the living/dining area, recessed lighting, and gas fireplace with updated igniter. Great space for entertaining in kitchen, dining and patio. Lots of windows allow for natural light and hardwood flooring. New gas heater in garage, air conditioning, and under ground sprinklers. Conveniently located next to Interstate 15, and Jim Darcy schools. Professional photos to come in next couple of days!
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $429,000
