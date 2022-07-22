 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $425,000

Condo close to downtown, Great Northern Town Center, Starbucks, and Memorial Park. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with beautiful finishes. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Tiled gas fireplace, nice big windows that let in natural light. Open concept on main level, and guest bedrooms and master upstairs. Nice sized master bedroom with walk in closet. Tiled bathroom. Fenced in area out back to provide privacy. Central air conditioning and unfished basement for potential to add more square footage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News