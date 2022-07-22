3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $425,000

Condo close to downtown, Great Northern Town Center, Starbucks, and Memorial Park. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with beautiful finishes. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Tiled gas fireplace, nice big windows that let in natural light. Open concept on main level, and guest bedrooms and master upstairs. Nice sized master bedroom with walk in closet. Tiled bathroom. Fenced in area out back to provide privacy. Central air conditioning and unfished basement for potential to add more square footage.