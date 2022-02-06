3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $425,000

Beautiful home on 2.45 acres currently setup as a duplex. Live on one side and rent the other or convert back to a single family home. Bring the horses and toys- lots of room to roam! Pastures are cross fenced and gated with 3 outdoor hydrants. Shelter includes hay storage and tack area. Brand new 4 bedroom septic installed in 2021. You'll love the cozy gas fireplaces, covered deck with a beautiful yard and mature landscaping. Call Molly at 406-431-8895, or your real estate professional.