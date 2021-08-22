This impeccable family home has amazing indoor/outdoor living space and tons of charm! Inviting entertaining space also includes mature landscaping, a garden, and a covered patio off the well-equipped kitchen with a gas range. A great living/dining space with a gas fireplace is cozy and comfortable. Enjoy main level living with a master on the first floor and privacy with additional bedrooms on the second level. Vaulted ceilings and large closets add tons space and character. Central air keeps you cool during hot summer days. Convenient location to schools and shopping!This amazing home has been well-cared for and is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $425,000
