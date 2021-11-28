Come see the pride of ownership with this meticulously maintained home with updates throughout. Updates include but not limited to; new roof in 2015, new gutters 2016, new windows and doors 2011, upstairs bathroom remodel in 2013. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, has plenty of space to create an extra bedroom or 2 in the basement. Situated on a generous 1-acre lot has UGS, with a dedicated garden area and plenty of space to park all your toys. There's an abundance of storage available with the triple car garage and 2 sheds on the property. Come enjoy your morning cup of coffee on the large east facing deck and add your personal touches to make this house your home. Call Jen Williams 406-465-8728, or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $425,000
