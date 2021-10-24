3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $423,900

Many improvements/upgrades since purchased. All outside wood stained, and front porch painted with rails. All new kitchen flooring, paint job, and new light fixtures. All appliances are new. The room off of the kitchen has been remodeled to add half bath with sink and toilet, with new paint and lighting. All original flooring on the main floor has been redone to the original state. Den flooring has been replaced, and all of the main floor has all new painting and lighting. Upstairs, there is new flooring and paneling and a new sink in the bathroom. basement has a new hot water heater and electrical panel. The old fashioned character home has been brought to life! With the covered porch, a big old fashioned formal dining room and enclosed sun porch. great house on a corner lot,