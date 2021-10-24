Many improvements/upgrades since purchased. All outside wood stained, and front porch painted with rails. All new kitchen flooring, paint job, and new light fixtures. All appliances are new. The room off of the kitchen has been remodeled to add half bath with sink and toilet, with new paint and lighting. All original flooring on the main floor has been redone to the original state. Den flooring has been replaced, and all of the main floor has all new painting and lighting. Upstairs, there is new flooring and paneling and a new sink in the bathroom. basement has a new hot water heater and electrical panel. The old fashioned character home has been brought to life! With the covered porch, a big old fashioned formal dining room and enclosed sun porch. great house on a corner lot,
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $423,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“These officials have no medical training or experience, yet they were insisting our providers give treatments for COVID-19 that are not authorized, clinically approved, or within the guidelines established by the FDA and the CDC," a hospital spokesperson said.
The question of jurisdiction stems from an incident in which the hospital said its doctors were threatened and harassed by three public officials.
A Helena woman accused of helping to bring pounds of methamphetamine from Las Vegas into Montana admitted to a drug trafficking crime Tuesday.
- Updated
“We are the hottest spot and Yellowstone County is leading with the number of cases in the state,” said Public Health Officer John Felton at a Tuesday County Commissioner meeting.
- Updated
A Helena man has been charged in Missoula with child sex abuse after allegedly trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl for sex.
A 33-year-old Helena man was arrested Thursday on a warrant for assault with a weapon after another man was shot in the chest with a rubber bu…
Helena Police Department Assistant Chief Curt Stinson died Friday at St. Peter's Health.
-
- 6 min to read
Hospitals and many other health care facilities in Montana will soon face an uncomfortable choice — get employees immunized against COVID, in violation of a new state law forbidding workplace vaccine mandates, or forfeit federal dollars.
A Benefis official said this week its new building on the former Capital Hill Mall site will be a 60,000-square-foot structure that will featu…
-
- 3 min to read
Today can only be described as bittersweet.