 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $419,900

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $419,900

New price on this 2000 sq.ft., single family home with 3 bed, 2.5 bath in a convenient location! This property has a detached, heated, and finished 2 car garage. Built in 2019 with granite, stainless appliances, air conditioning, a covered front porch, fenced yard, underground sprinkler system, and laminate wood flooring on the main level! Set up a showing today! Qualified buyers only. Call Lisa Dorrington at 406-461-6936, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News