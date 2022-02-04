New price on this 2000 sq.ft., single family home with 3 bed, 2.5 bath in a convenient location! This property has a detached, heated, and finished 2 car garage. Built in 2019 with granite, stainless appliances, air conditioning, a covered front porch, fenced yard, underground sprinkler system, and laminate wood flooring on the main level! Set up a showing today! Qualified buyers only. Call Lisa Dorrington at 406-461-6936, or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $419,900
