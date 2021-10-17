 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $415,000

Great 3 Bed/2Bath family home with two living rooms and a fully fenced yard. Home is centrally located and is walkable to Four Georgians School, Capital High School, Fairgrounds, and Jaycee Park. Home has been well maintained and updated to reflect more modern features. For showings, call/text Maddi Petrosky at 406-439-7983 or your real estate professional.

