3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $415,000

Check out this single-level home on over half an acre of beautiful landscaping! Just north of Target with easy access to all of Helena's amenities. This house features 3 beds and 2 full bathrooms. One bedroom is the owner's suite with attached bathroom, walk-in closet, and slider door to outside deck. Open kitchen/dining with patio access. Large living room with gas fireplace. And do not miss the TWO garages! An attached 2-car garage and a detached 2-car garage in the backyard! Front and backyards are fully landscaped and include underground sprinklers. The backyard is fenced with two access gates. This house will not disappoint!