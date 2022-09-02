 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $415,000

Newly constructed 3BD/2BA 1464 SF single-level condo in Mountain View Meadows subdivision. Entertain at your raised breakfast bar in the vaulted great room or relax and enjoy the landscaped courtyard off the covered front porch. The owner's bath features a double vanity, walk-in tiled shower, and private water closet. A roomy 2nd bath boasts linen shelves and a tub/bath combo. The 3rd bedroom/flex space opens onto a covered outdoor living space with a short concrete walkway to the driveway. Convenient, 2-car attached garage with additional parking.Extra storage spaces include a small pantry, coat closet and extra space in the utility room off the laundry. The laundry room features built-in cabinets and a sink.

