3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $410,000

Welcome to this charming 3 bed 2.5 bath hone in Mountain View Meadows. Open floor plan with main level master. Built by award winning Sierra Custom Homes, it has all the extra's you have come to expect. Granite, stainless, Quality laminate flooring and much more. Right around the corner is the 5 acre city park with tennis, dog park, pavilion, play equipment and walking paths Call Dawn at 406-439-6380, or your real estate professional.

