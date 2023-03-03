This upscale 1464 SF condo features a vaulted great room and primary bedroom, silver pearl leathered granite, stainless steel appliances, soft-close cabinets, pantry,raised breakfast bar, tiled wet areas, laminate flooring and a 3rd bedroom/flex room. The owner's ensuite includes a tiled walk-in shower, double vanity, private water closet and large walk-in closet. A covered outdoor living space off the flex room and a covered front porch add extra space for relaxing and entertaining. Located across from open space, this lovely condo comes complete with AC and landscaping to be installed this summer. Low $150/month condo dues cover private street and sidewalk snow removal, exterior maintenance, exterior building insurance, and landscape maintenance.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $409,900
