Zero-barrier entrance off the garage makes accessibility to this 3BD/2BA condo a breeze. In the kitchen you'll find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry and raised breakfast bar. Vaulted ceilings set off the great room and the owner's suite. The owner's ensuite features a tiled walk-in shower, double vanity, private water closet and large walk-in closet. A covered outdoor living space off the flex room and a covered front porch add extra space for relaxing. This upscale condo comes complete with AC. Landscaping and sidewalk to be installed this summer. Low $150/month condo dues cover private street and sidewalk snow removal, exterior maintenance, exterior building insurance, and landscape maintenance. City of Helena services.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $409,900
