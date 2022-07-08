3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $409,900

*Photos are not of actual condo but are of the actual floorplan, just mirrored.* The vaulted ceilings in this 3BD/2BA 1464 SF single-level condo will wow you with volume! Entertain at your raised breakfast bar and in your vaulted great room or just relax and enjoy the landscaped courtyard off your covered front porch. The owner's bath features a double vanity, walk-in tiled shower, and private water closet while the roomy 2nd bath boasts linen shelves and a tub/bath combo when you want to lie back and relax . The 3rd bedroom/office/flex space opens onto a covered outdoor living space with a short concrete walkway to the driveway. You'll love the convenience of the 2-car attached garage with additional parking and the front courtyard with sidewalk connectivity to neighboring condos.