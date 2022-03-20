 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $409,000

What an opportunity! Contemporary home, on an older beautiful foundation, WITH AN EXTRA LOT! Situated below Mount Helena on the far side of Helena's Upper Westside. An oversized 2 car garage and a total lot size of 16,676 sq ft, there is plenty of space to spread out. The house has a newer septic system but there will be an opportunity to connect to city sewer in the not-so-distant future. Let this home welcome you with a primary bedroom suite upstairs, open floor-plan on the main level and fresh carpet. Additional storage can be found in the basement and is not considered in the total sq footage.

