3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $404,900

ONE LEVEL LIVING AT ITS BEST... Wonderful Townhouse in a steller location Inviting entry that leads to an open floor plan. Kitchen boasts of hardwood floors and center island. Living room features a fireplace. Wains coating in the dining and bath. Tiiled back splash in the kitchen. Gas rangeoven. You can access the private fenced yard backyard off the dining area. Nice master bedroom with walk in closet and its own master bathroom. Double car garage which is finished sheetr ocked and painted which leads to a laundry mu/room with utility sink. Fully cemented slab in the crawlspace for gret storage. Remote control window blind in the master bedroom. Landscaped and curbing. Definately pride of ownership. SHOWINGS ON hOLD UNTIL MARCH 1ST.