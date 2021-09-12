 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $400,000

Modern bungalow w/an unexpected rustic twist, located in the desirable Crystal Springs neighborhood. Dramatic tongue & groove vaulted ceilings, circle-sawn wood floors, and solid doors & trim give the home character and style not always found in newer construction. Well-designed floor plan provides single-level living with laundry, office, large owner's suite (walk-in closet & en suite bath) on the main level; and two beds & 3/4 bath on second level. Double, attached, insulated garage w/access to side yard. Fenced back yard w/patio, lush lawn, UGS, & privacy fence. Enjoy crisp fall mornings with a walk to Jaycee Park just a few blocks away, or hit Bill Roberts Golf Course for a round after work! Conveniently located and beautifully appointed, you'll feel right at home from day one!

