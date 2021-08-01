 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $399,900

Tucked in the trees! This Upper East hidden gem sits high on the Mountain with views for days, quintessential Montana living + all the in-town amenities right out your back door. 3 bed rooms upstairs, 2 full bathrooms, utilities on the main, beautifully updated kitchen, formal dining, detached 2 car garage, dog run, garden area, front & back deck and so much more! Lastly, if trails are on your wish list this house is for you! Don't miss this home, schedule a showing today!

