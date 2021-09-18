 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $399,800

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $399,800

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $399,800

Come check out this amazing horse property. With nearly 2 acres fenced with a newer lean-to. Recently renovated, this ranch style home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2016 total sq footage and a 2 car detached garage. Fully finished basement. Call Sassion at 406-438-7882, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News