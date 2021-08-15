3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $399,000

It's a keeper! Well cared for and talk about a great location! New low-e insulated windows in front room, fresh paint in both bathrooms, off-street RV parking(75' x 20' area),fully fenced/private back yard with alley access, 12 x 12 Garden shed custom made by ''Tuff Shed'' that matches the house. The home also boasts a newer gas furnace with central air conditioning with web enabled capability. All appliances including washer and dryer come with the home. The garage is insulated and finished and the backyard has a beautiful large deck for entertaining. Listed by June Trevor/Jeannie Lake.