3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $399,000

Single level living in the country. Bring your horses or 4-H animals. Huge shop in addition to oversized 2 car garage. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath modular home on 1.6 acres is ready for you to move in and enjoy. Light and open kitchen leads to dining and main living area. Second family room. Large owner en suite. 28x32 heated garage with 220 and attic above for extra storage. 30x40 shop with 12' door, concrete floor, 220, and 9,000 pound capacity car/light truck lift. No HOA or covenants. Current owners had horses.