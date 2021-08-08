 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $390,000

1897 9th Ave battleship has had numerous remodel and updates you can only appreciate by going through. Paddock style back yard allows for growth ...no really there are numerous raised beds to grow your veggies, herbs and flowers. Hardwood all over with a heated bonus room and finished attic which allow you to get away from it all. Or just hang out in the cool garden. Very close to everything. 2 words for ya...don't wait.

