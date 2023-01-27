Don't miss this adorable 3-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom home located in the quaint community of Mountain View Meadows. Enjoy your time on the back patio making burgers or sitting on the covered front porch sipping coffee. This home feature granite counter tops, laminate flooring, soft grey cabinets, stainless appliances, central A/C and a 2-stall attached garage. To schedule a tour call Courtney Smith at 406-594-1880, or your real estate professional today!
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $390,000
