3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $389,000

Great Location! Located in the central valley of Helena and just minutes from town and shopping. It has been completely repainted on the inside and has new carpeting in the living room and bedrooms. The 2516 square foot home has 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, a large kitchen, living room, and family room area that could be converted to a 4th bedroom. The living room has built in cabinets, a wood stove, and a wet bar. The kitchen has a large island and walks out to the rear patio. Large master suite with wall-to-wall closets, which connects to the oversized bathroom. The master bath has a jetted tub, shower, double sinks. Private backyard with underground sprinklers. There is a two-car attached garage, privacy fencing, sprinkler system, and landscaping.

