3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on upper west side. Beautiful views of Mount Helena and Helena Valley. Updated kitchen and bathrooms with tiled flooring and shower. Open concept with original Hardwood flooring, newer appliances, great room downstairs, plenty of storage with an additional space attached to the garage. Nice deck to take in views, entertain, or relax. Mature landscaping that includes, apple tree, raspberry and strawberry bushes as well as raised beds and underground sprinklers. Convenient location close to schools, trails, Spring Meadow Lake, and hot spring. Big windows to let in lots of natural light. Professional photos coming soon.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $385,000
