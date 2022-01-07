3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $385,000

Beautiful recently built (2020) 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home with a rustic vibe. Wood accent walls in the living room and master bedroom, rough sawn hardwood floors and wood trim/finishes throughout. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. The master bedroom owners suite has a 3/4 bathroom and walk in closet. Heated oversized 2 car garage with tall door. Fenced back yard and deck off of the kitchen/dining room slider. Contact Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.