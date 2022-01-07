 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $385,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $385,000

Beautiful recently built (2020) 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home with a rustic vibe. Wood accent walls in the living room and master bedroom, rough sawn hardwood floors and wood trim/finishes throughout. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. The master bedroom owners suite has a 3/4 bathroom and walk in closet. Heated oversized 2 car garage with tall door. Fenced back yard and deck off of the kitchen/dining room slider. Contact Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News