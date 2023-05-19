Spread out in this newer, 3 bed, 2 bath home on over an 1 acre in the East Helena Valley. Fantastic views, open floor plan and move in ready. Enjoy the lovely owners suite with luxurious on-suite. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining an 2 decks provide even more space for relaxation. The large lot has endless possibilities for a shop or a garage and all the toys too. Just minutes to schools, lakes and Helena.