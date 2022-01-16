3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $379,900

Charm, location, fantastic updates & more...this 3 bed / 2 bath home has it all.This fabulous upper west home is a move in ready dream. Significant quality updates have been made to this home, but it still retains its original charm. The home features a custom kitchen w/ granite, spacious formal dining room, fresh paint and lighting throughout, new basement carpet, new lower level windows, all new plumbing in 2019 including a tankless hot water heater, new roof, gutters, soffits & fascia in 2021, and a brand new trex back deck. The daylight basement bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a luxurious update. The new concrete driveway leads to your heated tuck under garage. The extra deep garage adds bonus storage & the deck provides covered parking. Don't wait to see this home.