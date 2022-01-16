Charm, location, fantastic updates & more...this 3 bed / 2 bath home has it all.This fabulous upper west home is a move in ready dream. Significant quality updates have been made to this home, but it still retains its original charm. The home features a custom kitchen w/ granite, spacious formal dining room, fresh paint and lighting throughout, new basement carpet, new lower level windows, all new plumbing in 2019 including a tankless hot water heater, new roof, gutters, soffits & fascia in 2021, and a brand new trex back deck. The daylight basement bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a luxurious update. The new concrete driveway leads to your heated tuck under garage. The extra deep garage adds bonus storage & the deck provides covered parking. Don't wait to see this home.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pan Handler Plus in downtown Helena is liquidating its inventory after losing the lease on the building it has been in for more than 30 years.
A Helena car wash was fined $2,819 by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration for a June incident in which a worker lost part of his…
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were called Friday to Rimini Road west of Helena by a snowmobiler who saw what they believed to be a…
The report details findings of dramatically insufficient staffing — in one case an employee said she thought a patient's death could have been prevented if not for being short-staffed.
It was a bit of a leap of faith when Bobbi Mickelson left her career in insurance to start selling clothes out of a spare bedroom in her house.
After announcing plans to take over Montana Rail Link, BNSF Railway Co. officials said they will keep the MRL employees now working in Helena …
An 85-year-old Clancy man whose body was found Sunday near a roadway in Montana City died from hypothermia and injuries he received in a fall,…
The Republican members of Montana's Congressional delegation and the state's governor evangelized to a crowd of more than 300 in the Capitol Rotunda Friday afternoon.
A former state Supreme Court judge said Montana has the most progressive Constitution in the country and it is up to the people to keep it that way.
A 70-year-old Helena man admitted Tuesday to assisting a Helena pawn shop in the sale of 88 pounds of stolen gunpowder, according to U.S. Atto…