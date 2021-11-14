A beautifully maintained three bedroom townhouse on Helena's north side. Open floor plan/single level lifestyle with many upgrades including hickory cabinets, custom tile, stainless appliances and a beautiful garden.Call Mike Casey at 406-439-3744 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $376,500
