 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $375,000

With spring in the air, you're ready to put down roots, and this sweet single level home is ready for its new owner! Ideal split floor plan with primary suite on west end and two beds/1 full bath on the east. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and great light. Open kitchen/dining features oak floors, hickory cabinetry, and a glass door to the deck overlooking back yard. Low maintenance exterior, 0.45A lot, UGS, alley access, and two separately fenced areas, plus dog kennel. Located 2 miles from the new Jim Darcy Elementary School (10 minute pedal?). Available for a quick closing if desired.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News