With spring in the air, you're ready to put down roots, and this sweet single level home is ready for its new owner! Ideal split floor plan with primary suite on west end and two beds/1 full bath on the east. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and great light. Open kitchen/dining features oak floors, hickory cabinetry, and a glass door to the deck overlooking back yard. Low maintenance exterior, 0.45A lot, UGS, alley access, and two separately fenced areas, plus dog kennel. Located 2 miles from the new Jim Darcy Elementary School (10 minute pedal?). Available for a quick closing if desired.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Actor Mark Wahlberg will be coming to Helena on April 4 to promote his new movie and special screening of “Father Stu,” based on the story of …
“This is a great victory for the rule of law, border security and public safety across the country,” Montana AG Austin Knudsen said in a press release.
A Helena man who admitted to lying in a scheme to receive more than $400,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans for coronavirus relief aid a…
Rachel Harlow-Schalk said she resigned as Helena’s city manager because she believes the city’s governing body was requiring her to violate th…
More than 200 people participated in a rally protesting federal COVID-19 health orders Saturday outside the Montana state Capitol in Helena.
A fire that destroyed a four-unit apartment complex in East Helena last Thursday was started by a cigarette butt in a flower pot, officials ar…
Rachel Harlow-Schalk said she resigned from the position after the city denied her request for a new employment contract.
Three boats carrying invasive zebra or quagga mussels were discovered at a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks inspection station near Anaconda.
A mountain lion spotted near Helena Monday was killed and removed after officials determined it had made its home in the area.
The Helena City Commission approved the use of $175,000 for the demolition of the long-shuttered Memorial Park Apartments to make room for a n…