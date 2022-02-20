3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $375,000

Check out this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 1/4 bath townhouse on Helena's North side. The master bedroom is located on the main level. The open floor plan includes hickory cabinets throughout with granite counter tops and wood laminate flooring in the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms and hallways. 2 car attached garage with level entry from the garage into the home. . Call John Walsh at 406-443-7543 or your real estate professional.