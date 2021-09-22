 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $369,900

Views, views, views! Come see this incredible 3 bedroom, office and 2 bath home on over a half acre lot. The family room with gas fireplace has views in every direction and room for entertainment with a built in bar. Open kitchen, formal dining area, walk-in pantry and additional family room on the main level. The detached workshop is perfect for someone needing room to make their woodworking or crafting ideas come to life. The wrap around deck and immaculately cared for yard, make for a great area to spend time outside. Pick out your own flooring with the $10,000 flooring allowance at this price! Call Amber Giulio 406-439-8816 or your real estate professional for a showing today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News