3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $369,000

A home with great character that has been beautifully updated throughout 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Great laundry area for convenience. Wonderful 2 stall garage with heater. Fenced back yard. Covered front porch & side patio for BBQs. Located on the West side of Helena close to schools, shopping & restaurants as well as the Fairgrounds and Mount Helena. This wont disappoint come take a look! Call Diana Massey, or your real estate professional.

