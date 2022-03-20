3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $365,000

Great single level home in the desirable Mountain View Meadows neighborhood. Clean, move in ready home! Mountain View Park, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and walking trails are right outside your door. This home has new interior paint, newer flooring, appliances, wood blinds, and walk-in shower. Sturdy wood fenced backyard with a remote Sunsetter awning for shade over the patio. Mature landscaping & UG sprinklers in both front and backyard. Attached is a finished double car garage with cabinets, plus a 30 amp electric service for a travel trailer. Open, warm, and practical 2010 built home! Contact Jacob Knight at (406) 438-7572 or your real estate professional today.