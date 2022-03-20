 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $365,000

Great single level home in the desirable Mountain View Meadows neighborhood. Clean, move in ready home! Mountain View Park, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and walking trails are right outside your door. This home has new interior paint, newer flooring, appliances, wood blinds, and walk-in shower. Sturdy wood fenced backyard with a remote Sunsetter awning for shade over the patio. Mature landscaping & UG sprinklers in both front and backyard. Attached is a finished double car garage with cabinets, plus a 30 amp electric service for a travel trailer. Open, warm, and practical 2010 built home! Contact Jacob Knight at (406) 438-7572 or your real estate professional today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News