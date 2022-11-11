3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $365,000

Don't miss out on this fantastic home! Built in 2017 this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is looking for a new owner. This home was built by Hamlin Construction and sits on almost 1/2 an acre. Zeroscaping in the front yard with an asphalt driveway, fenced backyard, and ready to make your own. The house offers gas forced air heating system with air conditioning, an eat in bar in the kitchen, a great open floor plan for the main living area. Call today to make this house your home.