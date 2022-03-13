 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $355,000

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in North Valley. New flooring, paint, and trim throughout. Spacious kitchen and entertaining spaces. The master suite has an oversized walk-in closet with plenty of space for clothes and storage. Attached 1 car garage with space to add more out buildings. An affordable piece of Montana heaven!

