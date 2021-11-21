3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $350,000

You won't want to miss this amazing condo on the upper-east side. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms a front courtyard with a deck in back. It has an attached two car garage and there's even a balcony off one of the upstairs bedrooms. It sits on a quarter acre lot owned by the condo association. This condo has been well maintained and is on a very quiet street near schools and the medical complex. The association is comprised of only two units so all but a stand alone home.