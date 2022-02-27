 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $350,000

This gem is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, in a great location in Helena's central valley, and offers one level living with a beautiful, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. It has a double car attached garage, without stairs going in to the house.. perfect for single level living. Close to schools and shopping. You'll find a backyard pergola, perfect for entertaining and summer BBQs with friends. Showings start Monday, Feb 28 1-230PM. Listed by Ryan Stavnes

