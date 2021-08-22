3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $349,900

Come check out this home! Close to Capital, shopping and variety of hot spots in the area. Rancher 1 level style home with recent updates, fenced back yard, BBQ area / pergola, Trees, and mature landscaping with newer underground sprinklers. Home features 2 bedrooms, Master Suite, Newer windows, updates in the Kitchen including Convection Oven, Warming tray, wine cooler and mini fridge with ice maker just to mention a few, New hot water heater, Radiant heat, gas fireplace and newer window coverings. Area has several parks and close by walking trails along with several restaurants.