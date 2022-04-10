3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $349,900

PICTURE PERFECT home in magical Montana!! Live your dream life in this freshly renovated, custom-built ranch style home with open concept living and kitchen area. The master suite includes an attractive recessed ceiling, walk-in closet, and private bath. This layout includes a conveniently located guest bath and laundry room for easy accessibility. The over 10,000 square foot lot gives you ample room on all sides with a beautifully landscaped front yard as well as peace and quiet in your spacious backyard complete with privacy fence. Experience total serenity on the multipurpose back deck in your very own hot tub. Relax under the mature shade trees on the grounds. Landscaping includes a gorgeous irrigated green lawn, storage shed, RV parking along with a 2 car garage and covered breezeway.